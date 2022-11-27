Sunday Puzzle: Jokes On You

On-air challenge: Today I've brought a game of Categories based on the word JOKES. For each category I give, name something in it starting with each of the letters J-O-K-E-S. For example, if the category were "Four-Letter Names Traditionally Given to Boys," you might say John, Owen, Kurt, Evan, and Stan. Any answer that works is OK, and you can give the answers in any order.

Note: In some cases there may be other answers. Any answer that works will be counted as correct.

1. PLACES IN FLORIDA

2. BIRDS

3. HIGHWAY SIGNS

4. SPACES ON A MONOPOLY BOARD



Last week's challenge: Last week's challenge came from Henri Picciotto, of Berkeley, Calif. He coedits the weekly "Out of Left Field" cryptic crossword. Name a branch of scientific study. Drop the last letter. Then rearrange the remaining letters to name two subjects of that study. What branch of science is it?

Challenge answer: Astronomy -> Star, Moon

Winner: Kevin Gorton of San Lorenzo, Calif.

This week's challenge: This week's challenge comes from listener Alan Hochbaum, of Duluth, Ga. What common eight-letter noun can be shortened in two ways — using either its first three letters or its last four letters? The answer is a familiar item.

Submit Your Answer

If you know the answer to the two-week challenge, submit it here by Wednesday, Dec. 1 at 3 p.m. ET. Listeners whose answers are selected win a chance to play the on-air puzzle. Important: Include a phone number where we can reach you.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.