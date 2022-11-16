Donald Trump launched a 2024 White House bid. But will the GOP back him?

Former President Donald Trump is aiming to become only the second commander-in-chief ever elected to two non-consecutive terms.

In front of his supporters at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, Mr. Trump confirmed he will seek the Republican presidential nomination in 2024.

In his speech, the former president hit on many of his signature issues, including crime, drugs, and illegal immigration. He slammed President Biden on a number of issues, including his withdrawal from Afghanistan, alleging that the current president made the U.S. a “laughingstock” on the world stage.

But much like 2016, the path ahead is likely to be crowded. Will members of his own party back him?

