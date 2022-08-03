Speaker Pelosi goes to Taiwan

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has arrived in Taiwan.

It’s a controversial trip and one that will escalate tensions between China and the United States.

Pelosi is the highest-ranking U.S. official in a quarter-century to visit the island, which Beijing claims as part of its territory,

Chinese officials, including President Xi Jinping, have warned of unspecified countermeasures if Speaker Pelosi’s Taiwan visit proceeded. President Joe Biden says her journey is “not a good idea.”

Ahead of the visit, in a piece for The New York Times, writer and columnist Tom Friedman called the trip “utterly reckless.”

We speak to Bethany Allen-Ebrahimian a reporter for Axios based in Taipei.

