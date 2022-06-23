New York leaders react to Supreme Court gun ruling

After the U.S. Supreme Court struck down New York’s restrictions on carrying a concealed weapon in public spaces, Governor Kathy Hochul called the decision “reckless and reprehensible” and vowed to hold a special session soon.

The case, brought by the New York State Rifle and Pistol Association, took issue with New York’s laws, on the books since the early 1900’s, that made it a crime to possess a firearm without a license, and that required anyone who wanted to carry a concealed firearm outside the home to obtain an additional permit. They could only receive one if they could prove that “proper cause exists” for them to carry the weapon.

The opinion, written by Justice Clarence Thomas, finds that the law violates the U.S. constitution, and prevents law-abiding citizens with ordinary self-defense needs from exercising their Second and Fourteenth Amendment rights to keep and bear arms in public for self-defense.

Governor Hochul, speaking moments after the ruling, called it deeply disturbing, and says it puts the safety of “millions of New Yorkers” at risk.

Hochul condemned that she says the “insanity of gun culture” that has now reached even the Supreme Court. She says the timing is especially difficult, when people in Buffalo are grieving over a mass shooting in May that killed 10 people at a supermarket in an African-American neighborhood.

She says her staff attorneys are working with leaders of the legislature to craft a remedy to the decision, and will announce details soon.

Hochul says she will be calling the legislature back into session in the coming weeks to address the issue.

“We are not powerless,” Hochul said.

Speaking with WAMC just before the ruling, Lieutenant Governor Antonio Delgado said the high court is out of step with the state.

"You know, the notion that the Supreme Court would actually even be considering this on the heels of you know what we've experienced in Texas and in Buffalo of late, it's shocking. It really is. Tt shocks the conscience. The the capacity of the Supreme Court to operate in this way, totally divorced from reality, is deeply unsettling," he said. "The notion that we think it's OK here in New York to have folks just walk around with concealed weapons. It is not the approach that the vast majority of folks here in the state would subscribe to. And so I do think we have a responsibility as leaders in the state to figure out how to best reflect the genuine will of the people, irrespective of what the high court thinks is appropriate."

The decision came as Hochul held a bill signing ceremony to sign a bill, known as Alyssa’s Law, that require school districts to install panic alarms so that school officials, and students can immediately alert police if there’s a life threatening incident, including a mass shooting, at their school. It is named for Alyssa Alhadeff, a 14-year-old who was killed in a mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida in 2018.

And it comes just a few weeks after Hochul and the legislature approved a number of gun safety laws, including banning anyone under 21 from buying a semi-automatic rifle, and strengthening the state’s Red Flag laws.

Law enforcement are now required to ask a judge for an order to seize the guns of anyone they think might be a threat to themselves or others.

Hochul and lawmakers also made illegal the purchase of body armor, except for law enforcement and people in professions that could be in danger. Other new laws require gun manufacturers to allow for the micro stamping of bullets, to better trace weapons used in commission of crimes.

The No. 3 House Republican, Elise Stefanik of New York’s 21st district, cheered the ruling.

“Today’s Supreme Court ruling upholds the Constitutional rights of law-abiding citizens to keep and bear arms and correctly declares New York’s shameful attempt to shred Second Amendment rights of New Yorkers unconstitutional,” she said in a statement.

State Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins said, "As communities grapple with the horrific massacres in Buffalo, Uvalde, Tulsa, and the over 270 other places that have experienced a mass shooting this year alone, the Supreme Court today decided that guns are more important than lives in this country. Today’s decision reinforces the fact that states must step up to protect our citizens' best interests and lead the way on necessary reform. In New York, we have led the way in passing smart, common sense gun safety legislation to address these tragedies and keep New Yorkers safer. In these devastating times, when the nation is reeling from mass shootings that have shaken Americans to their core, we must stand united to address the laws that keep allowing guns to fall into the wrong hands. New York will rise up to this latest challenge to pass additional gun safety legislation."

Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, a Democrat, said: "Today’s Supreme Court ruling, which guts state concealed carry permitting laws, is not just irresponsible, it is downright dangerous. Our nation is in the middle of a gun violence epidemic and instead of working to protect our communities, this court has made it even easier for potentially dangerous people to carry concealed handguns in public spaces."

Republican gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin, a Long Island Republican in Tuesday's four-way primary, said "the United States Supreme Court ruled in defense of the Constitutional rights of law-abiding New Yorkers who have been under attack for far too long. I was proud to sign on to the amicus brief in support of the New York State Rifle and Pistol Association’s case and in defense of these law abiding New Yorkers. While Kathy Hochul, the former A-rated NRA Member of Congress, becomes more a walking identity crisis each passing day, she better not make her next move on this yet another assault on law-abiding New Yorkers. If Hochul does, it will make it even more likely that I get elected to her position in November, because New Yorkers need and deserve a Governor who unapologetically defends freedoms, liberty and the Constitution.”

New York Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie called the ruling a "devastating blow to Americans across the country who are tired of living in constant fear of gun violence."

Heastie's statement continues:

"Like every constitutional right, the right to keep and bear arms is not absolute. This Supreme Court appears to believe otherwise.

Today’s ruling will have broad and dangerous consequences for states, including New York, that have chosen to prioritize the right of people to feel safe – not just in schools and government buildings, but at their place of worship or the grocery store – over unfettered access to firearms.

For more than 100 years, New York State has required individuals to establish proper cause to carry a gun in public spaces because we know that more guns do not make our streets safer.

In the aftermath of the racist attack in Buffalo and the horrific school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, the Assembly Majority passed sweeping legislation to strengthen our existing gun laws and help keep New Yorkers safe in their schools, places of worship and in their communities.

Here in New York, we will continue to fight to end the scourge of gun violence. We will continue our work with the Senate and the governor to ensure New York has the strongest gun laws possible, but we cannot do it alone.

This nation must open its eyes and begin a serious conversation about its dangerous fascination with guns and assault weapons. Our lives depend on it."

Connecticut U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal said the Supreme Court's "deeply destructive" decision will "unleash even more gun violence on American communities."

The Democrat's statement continues:

"Instead of upholding common-sense safeguards to reduce gun violence, it will only put more guns in public spaces and open the floodgates to invalidate sensible gun safety laws in more states. Worse yet, it is a significant step backwards at a moment when horrendous shootings happen across our country every day, taking too many beautiful lives and terrorizing generations of Americans.”

“This opinion in no way impugns the Constitutionality of the common-sense Bipartisan Safer Communities Act that the Senate should approve this week. As gun violence soars, Congress must heed the will of the majority of Americans who support gun safety measures and break the legislative logjam to stop this senseless violence. This activist Supreme Court is once again legislating from the bench, but Congress must continue to legislate for a safer America.”