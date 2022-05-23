Former Spanish king returns to Spain, for a long weekend

© 2022
By Sacha Pfeiffer,
Miguel MaciasKathryn Fox
Published May 23, 2022 at 4:10 PM EDT

NPR's Sacha Pfeiffer speaks with Barcelona-based journalist Alan Ruiz Terol about the return of the former king of Spain to his homeland after almost two years in exile.

