New York LG Brian Benjamin arrested in bribery scheme

Russian missiles are raining down on Ukraine

Published April 11, 2022 at 8:37 AM EDT
A Ukrainian serviceman walks out of a trench at the frontline, east of Kharkiv during Russia's military invasion on Ukraine.
Russian missilescontinueto target Ukrainian civilians and evacuation corridors. 

Residential buildings, a school, and an airport all were targeted Sunday morning. That’s two days after at least 50 people were killed in an airstrike on a crowded train station.

U.S. military officials predict it’s the start of a major offensive in easternUkraine.

As the number of refugees tops 4.5 million, and as Ukraine calls for more weapons from the West, what’s next as the war enters its next bloody stage? 

