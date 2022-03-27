Sunday Puzzle: Vowelin' for you

On-air challenge: I'm going to give you some categories in two words. You name something in each category starting with each initial in the category. Any answer that works is fine.

Ex. Foreign Languages --> French, Lithuanian

1. Breakfast Orders

2. Precious Stones

3. Butchers' Meats

4. Coastal States

5. Beatles Hits

6. Automobile Parts

Last week's challenge: Last week's challenge was based on an idea by listener Jeff Lande, of Minneapolis. If a BOY is 5,839, and a COW is 6,874, how much is a FISH?

Challenge answer: 953,161. You get the answer from looking at corresponding numbers on the periodic table of the elements. For example, B stands for boron (#5), O stands for oxygen (#8), and Y stands for yttrium (#39), which go together to make 5,839. Similarly, F is fluorine (#9), I is iodine (#53), S is sulfur (#16), and H is hydrogen (#1), which go together to make the answer.

Winner: Angie Miller of Beatrice, Nebraska

This week's challenge: This week's challenge comes from listener Mark Meiches, of Dallas. Name a state that contains all five vowels — A, E, I, O, and U — once each.

