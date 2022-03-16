The Oscars are two weeks away. And Disney’s “Encanto” is going for a trio of Academy Awards including best original score, best original song, and best animated feature.

Whether it’s talking to animals, superhuman strength, or healing cuts and bruises with food, the Madrigals (and their powers) are the backbone of their Colombian town. Except for Mirabel who has yet to find her gift.

The film made over $248 million dollars globally when it was released in theaters last November. It’s now available on Disney+.According to the service, the average viewer has watched “Encanto” at least five times.

But before the awards season began — and people refused to talk about Bruno — two of the women putting the music and film together were already breaking barriers.

Germaine Franco is the first woman to ever score a Disney animated feature. AndCharise Castro Smith is the first Latina to receive a directing credit on a Disney animated film.They join us to talk about representation, the music of “Encanto,” and their careers.

