'Wait Wait' for March 5, 2022: With Not My Job guest Porsha Williams

This week's show was recorded at the Fox Theater in Atlanta, with host Peter Sagal, guest judge and scorekeeper Chioke I'Anson, Not My Job guest Porsha Williams and panelists Joel Kim Booster, Faith Salie and Hari Kondabolu. Click the audio link above to hear the whole show.

Who's Bill This Time

Thirsty For Zelinskyy; Laundry List of the Union; Time To Start Brushing Our Teeth Again

Panel Questions

Comedic Justice

Bluff The Listener

Our panelists tell three stories about an unexpected problem facing parents, only one of which is true.

Not My Job: We quiz Porsha Williams on Fake Housewives

Porsha Williams is an activist, author, entrepreneur, and the realest of the Real Housewives. We invite her on to play a game we call, "Real Housewife meet a Fake Housewife." Three questions about classic TV housewives.

EyePhone; Take Two Scrapbooks and Call Me in the Morning; Really Distressed Jeans

Limericks

Chioke I'Anson reads three news-related limericks: No Grain, No Gain; Employment Scoop; and Poetic License: Declined.

Lightning Fill In The Blank

All the news we couldn't fit anywhere else

Predictions

Our panelists predict what will we do with all those masks now that the mandates have ended.

