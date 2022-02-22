Millionaire Republican businessman Harry Wilson announces campaign for NY governor

Millionaire Republican Harry Wilson is launching a campaign for New York governor.

Wilson is the chairman and CEO of the MAEVA Group, a financial services company. He also narrowly lost the race for New York State comptroller to Democrat Tom DiNapoli in 2010.

Referencing his business experience in a campaign video released Tuesday, Wilson calls himself an “Albany outsider” who can help the state recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Hardworking people have problem after problem caused by Albany," he said in his campaign video. "We don't have to sit idly by and watch it get worse. A career politician can't fix it, but I can. For my family and yours, help me make this a state where opportunity can shine through once again. Let's turn around New York."

Governor Kathy Hochul received the state Democratic party’s nomination for governor last week. Other Republicans running for governor include Long Island Congressman Lee Zeldin, former Westchester County Executive Rob Astorino and Andrew Giuliani.

