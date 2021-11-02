Kim declares victory in Saratoga Springs mayoral race

Ron Kim is declaring victory in the race for mayor of Saratoga Springs, a dozen years after falling short in his first bid for the office. The former public safety commissioner, a Democrat, turned away challenges from Republican Heidi Owen West and independent Robin Dalton.

"Saratoga won because facts matter, truth matters, and democracy mattesrs," Kim told supporters at his victory party.

Dalton, who left the Republican Party a few months before announcing her candidacy as an independent, is the outgoing public safety commissioner.

"My goal leaving the Republican Party was to prevent future Republican victories until the party sorts itself out, and I think we achieved that goal tonight," she said. "I am extremely happy to see Democrats winning across the board, although I do think it is evidence of a deeply divided community."