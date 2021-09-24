Any Questions #516: "Changing Seasons"

Last week's challenge

Start with the phrase THREE PLUS TWO. Drop one letter and you can rearrange the result to spell a seven-letter word for things golfers use and a four-letter word for what they might be close to when they use them. What are the words?

Answer: If you drop the W, you can spell PUTTERS and HOLE.

THIS WEEK'S CATEGORY: “SEASONS CHANGE”

On-air questions: Sad news to report tonight. Summer is officially over. Fall began on Wednesday, and lasts until an even worse outcome, the onset of winter December 21. In honor of this September milestone, today we’ll change seasons ourselves. I’ll give you a clue, and you change one letter from one of the four seasons to come with the right answer.

1. Describing its title character — a woman who moves to the Midwest in the 1800s to join a widower and his two children — which of two adjectives attached to Sarah, from an award-winning children’s book of 1985, fits our show tonight?

2. Unable to travel to Stockholm to deliver his Nobel lecture after winning the 2005 honor for literature, what British playwright of works like “The Birthday Party” and “Betrayal” presented a video recorded message instead titled “Art, Truth and Politics,” just three years before his death?

3. Now available from GMC as an electric SUV, what type of vehicle made its civilian debut in 1992, about a decade after American Motors subsidiary AM General won a $1.2 billion contract to develop a high-mobility multipurpose wheeled vehicle?

4. In an 1886 New York Times article titled “Odd Southernisms: A Few Examples of Quaint Sayings in South Carolina,” the author calls what word “one of the most ridiculous of all the Southernisms I can call to mind” and says it really should be abbreviated?

5. What last name does the second generation of an acting dynasty whose matriarch has nine more Oscar nominations than the person with the second-most go by?

This week's challenge

Start with the phrase AUTUMN BEGINS. Rearrange the letters and you can spell a spice associated with this time of year and a figure from mythology. What are the words?

ANSWERS

On-air questions

1. Tall (A film adaption featured Glenn Close and Christopher Walken)

2. Harold Pinter (Pinter’s Times obituary said he captured the “anxiety and ambiguity of life in the second half of the 20th century with terse, hypnotic dialogue filled with gaping pauses and the prospect of imminent violence”)

3. Hummer

4. Y’all (According to a 2015 Salon article, there is a theory that the word may actually come Scots-Irish “ye aw”)

5. Gummer