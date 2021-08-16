© 2021
Steck Disagrees With Ending Impeachment Probe, Says Evidence Likely Damaging To Cuomo

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Ian Pickus
Published August 16, 2021 at 11:40 AM EDT
The state capitol in Albany
Dave Lucas
WAMC
The state capitol in Albany

The New York State Assembly Judiciary Committee will issue a final report on its impeachment investigation of Governor Andrew Cuomo, according to a statement today from Speaker Carl Heastie and Committee Chair Charles Lavine.

Last week, Heastie said the inquiry would end on August 25 – the day after Cuomo is to resign. In today’s statement, Heastie and Lavine say the committee will take the steps to ensure its work does not interfere with federal investigations into the Cuomo administration’s handling of COVID-19 nursing home data, the attorney general’s investigation of the governor’s memoir and multiple local law enforcement investigations of possible criminal acts of sexual misconduct by Cuomo.

The governor, a fellow Democrat, has denied he sexually assaulted anyone and said he is stepping down to avoid a prolonged impeachment process.

Assemblymember Phil Steck, a Democrat from Colonie, is on the Judiciary Committee and spoke with WAMC Monday.

Ian Pickus
Ian Pickus
