Trumpeters And Troubadours: New And Old Music From Italy

World music DJ Betto Arcos is fresh off a trip to Italy — and just because he was on vacation doesn't mean he wasn't in listening mode. The host of Global Village at KPFK in Los Angeles joins weekends on All Things Considered once again to spin some of his favorite new Italian music, along with a few selections plucked from history. Click the audio link to hear his conversation with NPR's Jacki Lyden, and check out his picks below.

