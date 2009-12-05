The 11th Annual Director's Cuts Gift Guide
So far, 2009 has been the year of Taylor Swift, Beyonce, T-Pain, Lady Gaga and Black Eyed Peas. But if you're looking for music gift ideas beyond the blockbusters, here are a few hidden gems for fans of jazz, world music, classical and rock.
Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
1 of 9 — Halloween Alaska
/
2 of 9 — The Postmarks
/
3 of 9 — Son Volt
/
4 of 9 — Black Joe Lewis
/
5 of 9 — Oumou Sangare
/
6 of 9 — Quartet San Francisco
/
7 of 9 — Ben Allison
/
8 of 9 — Gustavo Dudamel
/
9 of 9 — Christmas Classics
/
Corrected: December 8, 2009 at 12:00 AM EST
We referred to Dave Brubeck's "Take Five," giving the impression that Brubeck composed the music. The composer was Paul Desmond.