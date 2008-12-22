© 2022
A Wintry Mix Without The Mistletoe

By Tom Moon
Published December 22, 2008 at 2:40 PM EST

Winter, more than any other season, has its own soundtrack. There's a nonstop loop of Christmas tunes in every store you visit, and carolers in the town square. By the time late December rolls around, many people have had it.

Here are some non-holiday musical selections that are still appropriate for this time of year.

Adams: Harmonium/Klinghoffer Choruses
Cover for If You Can Believe Your Eyes and Ears
Cover for Dis
Nobody's Fault But Mine
Cover for Ray of Light
Tom Moon
Tom Moon has been writing about pop, rock, jazz, blues, hip-hop and the music of the world since 1983.
