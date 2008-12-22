A Wintry Mix Without The Mistletoe
Winter, more than any other season, has its own soundtrack. There's a nonstop loop of Christmas tunes in every store you visit, and carolers in the town square. By the time late December rolls around, many people have had it.
Here are some non-holiday musical selections that are still appropriate for this time of year.
Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
1 of 5 — Adams: Harmonium/Klinghoffer Choruses
/
2 of 5 — Cover for If You Can Believe Your Eyes and Ears
/
3 of 5 — Cover for Dis
/
4 of 5 — Nobody's Fault But Mine
/
5 of 5 — Cover for Ray of Light
/