Gnarls Barkley Crafts an 'Odd' Hit

Gnarls Barkley is best known for its massive summer hit "Crazy," from the band's award-winning 2006 debut St. Elsewhere. The duo — composed of singer Cee-Lo and producer Danger Mouse — came out of the Atlanta hip-hop scene; both members had their own music careers prior to teaming up. Gnarls Barkley won two Grammy awards in 2007, for Best Urban/Alternative Performance and Best Alternative Music Album.

With the follow-up, The Odd Couple, Gnarls Barkley takes its winning formula even further. The album nicely meshes Cee-Lo's soaring voice and Danger Mouse's off-kilter production style with classic R&B, infectious hip-hop grooves and highly cinematic production that's influenced by jazz, electronic music and even Spaghetti Westerns. Cee-Lo and Danger Mouse talk with Fresh Air's Terry Gross about their craft and their new album.

