Related Program: 
All Things Considered

Vermont GOP House Candidate Receives Threatening Letter

By 8 minutes ago
  • Threatening letter sent to Republican Vermont House Candidate Deserae Morin
    Threatening letter sent to Republican Vermont House Candidate Deserae Morin
    Morin campaign

State police are investigating a threatening letter sent to a Republican candidate for the Vermont House of Representatives.

Deserae Morin posted a picture of the letter on her Facebook page Saturday. Letters were cut out of printed materials and threatens sexual violence against Morin. It says "My comrades will kill you and the Constitution." It also says "Socialism is here. Open season for Republican death in Vermont."

Politicians are condemning the threat.

Vermont Democratic gubernatorial candidate Christine Hallquist has also received death threats over her status as the first major party transgender gubernatorial candidate.

Former Democratic State Rep. Kiah Morris of Bennington resigned her post after receiving a series of threats.

All contents © copyright 2018 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Tags: 
Politician Threatened
Threatening Letter
Deserae Morin
Kiah Morris

Related Content

Black Vermont Lawmaker Resigns Following Threats

By Sep 26, 2018
Kiah Morris Facebook Page

A black Vermont lawmaker who was threatened earlier this year has resigned from the legislature.