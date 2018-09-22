Related Program: 
All Things Considered

Union Votes No Confidence With Hospital Board Of Trustees

By 4 minutes ago
  • UVM Medical Center main entrance
    UVM Medical Center main entrance
    Pat Bradley/WAMC

Union nurses have issued a vote of no confidence with the University of Vermont Medical Center's Board of Trustees.

The vote came after nurses agreed to a tentative contract with the Burlington hospital which includes a 16 percent pay increase over three years.

Union lead negotiator Molly Wallner told the board Thursday that they "refused to engage" during contract negotiations. She arrived with the union vice president who delivered a petition with 6,000 signatures in support of the no confidence vote.

The nurses were seeking a 22 percent raise during contract negotiations that began in March.

Union members will vote on the contract in the upcoming week and the results will be released Sept. 28.

All contents © copyright 2018 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Tags: 
Medical Center Nurses
UVM Medical Center
nurses strike

Related Content

Contract Talks Resume Between Burlington Hospital And Nurses

By Sep 13, 2018
nurses' strike sign
Pat Bradley/WAMC

Contract talks are resuming between the University of Vermont Medical Center and the union representing nurses.

Nurses' Union Urges Board To Reject Hospital Budget

By Aug 15, 2018
nurses' strike sign
Pat Bradley/WAMC

The union representing nurses at the University of Vermont Medical Center is urging a state board to delay approving the medical center's budget until nurses have a new contract.

Progress For Nurses And Vermont Hospital, But No Contract

By Jul 25, 2018

There's no deal yet between unionized nurses and Vermont's largest medical center, but the two sides did make some progress this week during the first negotiation session since a two-day strike earlier this month.

Nurses At Vermont Hospital Back At Work After Two-Day Strike

By Jul 15, 2018
UVM Medical Center nurses' union announce intent to strike
Pat Bradley/WAMC

Nurses at Vermont's largest hospital are back on the job after a two-day strike.

Nurses At Vermont's Largest Medical Center On Strike

By Jul 13, 2018
UVM Medical Center nurses' union announce intent to strike
Pat Bradley/WAMC

About 1,800 unionized nurses at Vermont's largest hospital launched a two-day strike Thursday following unsuccessful contract negotiations, but hospital officials say operations continued with little disruption for patients.