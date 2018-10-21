Independent Vermont Gubernatorial Candidate Cris Ericson Discusses Campaign

In recent days, WAMC has been speaking with some of the lesser known candidates running for Vermont governor — as Republican Phil Scott seeks a second term against Democrat Christine Hallquist. Today, WAMC North Country Bureau Chief Pat Bradley talks with Independent Congressional and Gubernatorial candidate Cris Ericson. She says she’s running for both offices because she has an idea to ease the tax burden that would work at either governmental level.

“There’s three parts to my plan on how to get ROI – Return On Investment – of taxpayer of dollars. Now if I’m elected governor the only thing I can really do is hold conferences with all governors from all different 50 states and talk to them about my plan and try to get them to agree to it and make a demand on the United States Congress that they sponsor a bill and put forward my plan. If I’m elected to the U.S. Congress I simply sponsor a bill to put forward my plan.”

Six other candidates are running for Vermont governor according to the Secretary of State’s office: Independents Charles Laramie and Trevor Barlow, Democrat Christine Hallquist, Republican Phil Scott, the Liberty Union Party’s Emily Peyton and the Earth Rights Party’s Stephen Marx.