Related Program: 
Midday Magazine

How Will Kavanaugh Impact Supreme Court?

By 1 hour ago
  • U.S. Supreme Court
    wikipedia.org

How will Brett Kavanaugh rule as a member of the U.S. Supreme Court? That question is being considered by conservatives and liberals alike. 

Andy Ayers is an assistant professor at Albany Law School and director of the Government Law Center. He worked as a clerk for the Senate Judiciary Committee between 2003 and 2005 and also worked for Judge Sonia Sotomayor, as she went through the confirmation process.  

In an interview with WAMC’s Brian Shields, Professor Ayers looks back at the Kavanaugh confirmation process.

Tags: 
Judge Brett Kavanaugh
supreme court

Related Content

Dr. Alan Chartock's Morning Commentary

By 6 hours ago
Alan Chartock

WAMC's Dr. Alan Chartock shares his thoughts on Brett Kavanaugh's confirmation to the Supreme Court.  Dr. Chartock also discusses Saturday's accident in Schoharie, New York that killed 20 people.

Watch: US Senate Vote On Brett Kavanaugh

United States Capitol Building
Liam James Doyle/NPR

In an unusual weekend session, the U.S. Senate advances to a final vote on the nomination of Judge Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court. Watch the proceedings live.

Watch: Senate Cloture Vote On Kavanaugh

United States Capitol Building
Liam James Doyle/NPR

The Senate is taking a procedural vote on whether or not to move Judge Brett Kavanaugh's Supreme Court nomination forward. Watch the proceedings on the Senate floor live.

Dr. Alan Chartock's Morning Commentary

By Oct 5, 2018
Alan Chartock

WAMC's Dr. Alan Chartock shares his thoughts on the expected vote in the U.S. Senate today regarding Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

Dr. Alan Chartock's Morning Commentary

By Oct 2, 2018
Alan Chartock

WAMC's Dr. Alan Chartock shares his thoughts on New York's 19th Congressional district race. Dr. Chartock also discusses Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh's testimony last week during his Senate confirmation hearing.