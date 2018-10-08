How Will Kavanaugh Impact Supreme Court?

How will Brett Kavanaugh rule as a member of the U.S. Supreme Court? That question is being considered by conservatives and liberals alike.

Andy Ayers is an assistant professor at Albany Law School and director of the Government Law Center. He worked as a clerk for the Senate Judiciary Committee between 2003 and 2005 and also worked for Judge Sonia Sotomayor, as she went through the confirmation process.

In an interview with WAMC’s Brian Shields, Professor Ayers looks back at the Kavanaugh confirmation process.