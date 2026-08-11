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Northeast Report
Weekdays, 3:30-4 p.m. & 6-6:30 p.m.Hosted by Lucas Willard."Northeast Report" and "Northeast Report Late" Edition are two half-hour magazines of news and information, aired every weekday from 3:30-4 p.m. just before "All Things Considered," and again from 6-6:30 p.m. just before "Marketplace.""Northeast Report" features award-winning WAMC News reports, commentary, arts news, interviews, the latest weather forecast, and an afternoon business wrap-up.

Evening weather forecast 8/11/26

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Ethan Wilkinson
Published August 11, 2026 at 3:46 PM EDT
Meteorologist Ethan Wilkinson
Image courtesy of WNYT
Meteorologist Ethan Wilkinson

Meteorologist Ethan Wilkinson delivers the evening weather forecast for Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2026.
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Weather WAMC APP Weather FEED
Ethan Wilkinson
See stories by Ethan Wilkinson