WAMC APP Weather FEED

-
Meteorologist Garett Argianas delivers the evening weather forecast for Friday, Aug. 7, 2026.
-
NewsChannel 13 meteorologist Paul Caiano delivers the Midday Weather Summary for Friday, Aug. 7, 2026.
-
Partly sunny and humid today with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.
-
Meteorologist Garett Argianas delivers the evening weather forecast for Thursday, Aug. 6, 2026.
-
NewsChannel 13 meteorologist Paul Caiano delivers the Midday Weather Summary for Thursday, Aug. 6, 2026.
-
Partly sunny and humid today with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.
-
Meteorologist Garett Argianas delivers the evening weather forecast for Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2026.
-
NewsChannel 13 meteorologist Paul Caiano delivers the Midday Weather Summary for Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2026.
-
A mix of sun and clouds today. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.
-
Meteorologist Garett Argianas delivers the evening weather forecast for Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2026.