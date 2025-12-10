Morning weather forecast, 12/10/25

Cloudy with snow likely today. Snow will mix with rain in the valleys during the day and change completely to rain in the valleys south of the Greater Capital District and south of I-90 in New England. Highs in the mid 30s.

Storm total accumulations:

Coating up to 1" - Mid and lower Hudson Valley and New England South of I-90. Little or no accumulation closer to the coast.

Coating up to 2" - Greater Capital District, Pioneer Valley

2-4" - Catskills, I-88 corridor, Upper Hudson Valley, Champlain Valley, Lower elevations of Vermont

4-8" - Adirondacks, Green Mountains, Northern Berkshires, with up to 12 inches in the higher peaks of the Adirondacks.

Cloudy with scattered rain and snow showers tonight. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

Partly sunny and windy tomorrow. Highs in the upper 20s.