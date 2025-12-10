© 2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Morning Edition

Morning weather forecast, 12/10/25

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Paul Caiano,
Sajina Shrestha
Published December 10, 2025 at 6:46 AM EST
NewsChannel 13 meteorologist Paul Caiano
WNYT/NewsChannel 13
Paul Caiano

Cloudy with snow likely today. Snow will mix with rain in the valleys during the day and change completely to rain in the valleys south of the Greater Capital District and south of I-90 in New England. Highs in the mid 30s.

Storm total accumulations:

Coating up to 1" - Mid and lower Hudson Valley and New England South of I-90. Little or no accumulation closer to the coast.

Coating up to 2" - Greater Capital District, Pioneer Valley

2-4" - Catskills, I-88 corridor, Upper Hudson Valley, Champlain Valley, Lower elevations of Vermont

4-8" - Adirondacks, Green Mountains, Northern Berkshires, with up to 12 inches in the higher peaks of the Adirondacks.

Cloudy with scattered rain and snow showers tonight. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

Partly sunny and windy tomorrow. Highs in the upper 20s.
Tags
Weather weatherChief Meteorologist Paul Caiano
Paul Caiano
See stories by Paul Caiano
Sajina Shrestha
Sajina Shrestha is a WAMC producer and reporter. She graduated from the Newmark Graduate School in 2023 with a Masters in Audio and Data Journalism. In her free time, she likes to draw and embroider.
See stories by Sajina Shrestha