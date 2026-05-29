The Delegation of the European Union to the United States has selected the Berkshire International Film Festival as the inaugural U.S. festival partner for its newly launched Transatlantic Rising Stars Project. The initiative is designed to deepen cultural connections and spark creative collaboration between the EU and the United States.As BIFF enters its third decade, the partnership underscores the festival’s growing role on the international stage. Together with the European Union and U.S. based partners, the Transatlantic Rising Stars Project aims to elevate creative dialogue, broaden public engagement, and support the ongoing development of global artistic exchange.EU film directors applied to be a part of the 2026 cohort and we are joined by filmmaker and Film Program Director of the Transatlantic Stars Program Seanne Winslow; director of ‘SLEEPLESS CITY,’ from Spain, Guillermo Galoe; and director of ‘UNDER THE GREY SKY,’ from Poland, Mara Tamkovich.The EU films are screening during BIFF, and the Tea Talk featuring the five filmmakers is taking place on Saturday, May 30 at 3:00 PM right here in The Indigo Room at The Mahaiwe.

Listen • 9:59