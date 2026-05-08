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Scam Advisory
: We have been made aware that an online entity is posing as Joe Donahue to invite authors and other creatives onto our radio shows. The scammers then attempt to charge guests an appearance fee for exposure/publicity.
Please note: WAMC does not charge guests to appear on the station and any email about appearing on a WAMC program will come from a wamc.org email address.
Town of Fallsburg
Hudson Valley News
Fallsburg cheesemaker Formaggio seeks to build new employee housing
Elias Guerra
A Mid-Hudson Valley cheesemaker says it would like to stay in Fallsburg, if it can build some better housing for their employees.