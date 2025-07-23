This week marks the 100th anniversary of the conclusion of The State of Tennessee v. John Thomas Scopes.In "Keeping the Faith: God, Democracy, and the Trial That Riveted a Nation," acclaimed historian Brenda Wineapple revisits the Scopes “Monkey” Trial of 1925 - not just as a courtroom clash over evolution, but as a defining moment in the struggle between religious belief, scientific inquiry, and democratic ideals in America.

