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Japan is mountainous and densely populated and has little land available for large solar farms. As a result, solar developers are building solar arrays on disused golf courses.
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Across the Northeast – especially in Massachusetts – golf courses have been closing up shop. The Boston Business Journal estimates at least 57 closed in the Commonwealth between 2012 and 2022.It’s led to some communities getting creative with the former fairways. As WAMC reports, that includes Northampton, which is on track to make over a dozen greens even greener.
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The Westchester County executive signed a property tax relief bill Monday. The aim is to help taxpayers alleviate financial difficulties brought on by the…
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New York state and local lawmakers held a rally Sunday outside Trump National Golf Club in Westchester County. They were promoting a state bill that would…
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Audubon International and the Environmental Defense Fund are teaming up with golf courses across the U.S., Canada and Mexico to create habitats for…