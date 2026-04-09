It's been 30 years since America and the world learned a special expression that reportedly came from upstate New York.If you're from Utica, you've probably never heard of steamed hams: it's more of an Albany expression.To celebrate its legacy, former Simpsons showrunner Bill Oakley will be in town to mark the occasion. He'll be in the capital city on April 14 for a pair of special showings.

Listen • 14:47