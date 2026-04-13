WAMC Listening Party playlist 4/11/26

Playlist as aired on Saturday, April 11th, 2026 (with guest host J. Penry):

If I Gave You A Party

Sexual Harrassment

I Need a Freak

Slang Teacher

Wide Boy Awake

Wide Boy Awake

Billie Jean

Sly & Robbie

Billie Jean (single)

Sunshine Reggae

Laid Back

Keep Smiling

Doot-Doot

Freur

Doot-Doot

The Age of Self

Robert Wyatt

Old Rottenhat

Anything Could Happen

The Clean

Anthology

Disco Stomp

Bohannon

Inside Out

Penthouse and Pavement

Heaven 17

Penthouse and Pavement

May I Help You?

nick dewitt

Galactic Hairstyles