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WAMC Listening Party

WAMC Listening Party playlist 4/11/26

By J. Penry
Published April 13, 2026 at 10:07 AM EDT
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Playlist as aired on Saturday, April 11th, 2026 (with guest host J. Penry):

If I Gave You A Party
Sexual Harrassment
I Need a Freak

Slang Teacher
Wide Boy Awake
Wide Boy Awake

Billie Jean
Sly & Robbie
Billie Jean (single)

Sunshine Reggae
Laid Back
Keep Smiling

Doot-Doot
Freur
Doot-Doot

The Age of Self
Robert Wyatt
Old Rottenhat

Anything Could Happen
The Clean
Anthology

Disco Stomp
Bohannon
Inside Out

Penthouse and Pavement
Heaven 17
Penthouse and Pavement

May I Help You?
nick dewitt
Galactic Hairstyles

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J. Penry
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