WAMC Listening Party playlist 4/11/26
Playlist as aired on Saturday, April 11th, 2026 (with guest host J. Penry):
If I Gave You A Party
Sexual Harrassment
I Need a Freak
Slang Teacher
Wide Boy Awake
Wide Boy Awake
Billie Jean
Sly & Robbie
Billie Jean (single)
Sunshine Reggae
Laid Back
Keep Smiling
Doot-Doot
Freur
Doot-Doot
The Age of Self
Robert Wyatt
Old Rottenhat
Anything Could Happen
The Clean
Anthology
Disco Stomp
Bohannon
Inside Out
Penthouse and Pavement
Heaven 17
Penthouse and Pavement
May I Help You?
nick dewitt
Galactic Hairstyles