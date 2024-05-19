WAMC Listening Party playlist 5/18/24
Playlist as aired on Saturday, May 18th, 2024:
Fame
David Bowie
Changes
Wild Horses
Johnny Hammond
Wild Horses/Rock Steady
Jupiter
The Awakening,
Hear, Sense and Feel
Fashionable Lover
Hi-Fi Set
Fashionable Lover
African Typic Collection
Sam Fan Thomas
African Typic Collection
Angel Dust
Gil Scott-Heron and Brian Jackson
Secrets
Someone I Know
Margo Guryan
Take a Picture
Death Letter
Son House
Father of Folk Blues
When I Get Back Home
Michael Hurley
Ancestral Swamp
Ruby
Bitchin' Bajas
Bitchin' Bajas