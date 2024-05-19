© 2024
Arts & Culture
WAMC Listening Party

WAMC Listening Party playlist 5/18/24

By Lucas Willard
Published May 19, 2024 at 1:11 PM EDT
Playlist as aired on Saturday, May 18th, 2024:

Fame
David Bowie
Changes

Wild Horses
Johnny Hammond
Wild Horses/Rock Steady

Jupiter
The Awakening,
Hear, Sense and Feel

Fashionable Lover
Hi-Fi Set
Fashionable Lover

African Typic Collection
Sam Fan Thomas
African Typic Collection

Angel Dust
Gil Scott-Heron and Brian Jackson
Secrets

Someone I Know
Margo Guryan
Take a Picture

Death Letter
Son House
Father of Folk Blues

When I Get Back Home
Michael Hurley
Ancestral Swamp

Ruby
Bitchin' Bajas
Bitchin' Bajas

Lucas Willard
Lucas Willard is a news reporter and host at WAMC Northeast Public Radio, which he joined in 2011. He produces and hosts The Best of Our Knowledge and WAMC Listening Party.
