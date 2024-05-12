WAMC Listening Party playlist 5/11/24
Playlist as aired on Saturday, May 11th, 2024:
Sheetkickers
Guided By Voices
Under the Bushes Under the Stars
I'll Play the Blues For You
Albert King
I'll Play the Blues For You
Fool on the Ave
Reverend Baron
From Anywhere
Come On and Get It Baby (If You Want It)
Big Black
Elements of Now!
Use Me
Bill Withers
Still Bill
Dynamite/Baby Scratch My Back
Slim Harpo
Slim Harpo Knew the Blies
All the Way to the West, By God, Virginia
John Handy
Projections
Je Ne Sais Pas Ce Que Je Veux/Des Ronds Dans L'Eau
Françoise Hardy
Mon Amour Adieu
Mournin' Glory Story
Harry Nilsson
Harry