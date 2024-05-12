© 2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture
Logo for WAMC Listening Party
WAMC Listening Party

WAMC Listening Party playlist 5/11/24

By Lucas Willard
Published May 12, 2024 at 1:59 PM EDT
WAMC Listening Party logo
WAMC

Playlist as aired on Saturday, May 11th, 2024:

Sheetkickers
Guided By Voices
Under the Bushes Under the Stars

I'll Play the Blues For You
Albert King
I'll Play the Blues For You

Fool on the Ave
Reverend Baron
From Anywhere

Come On and Get It Baby (If You Want It)
Big Black
Elements of Now!

Use Me
Bill Withers
Still Bill

Dynamite/Baby Scratch My Back
Slim Harpo
Slim Harpo Knew the Blies

All the Way to the West, By God, Virginia
John Handy
Projections

Je Ne Sais Pas Ce Que Je Veux/Des Ronds Dans L'Eau
Françoise Hardy
Mon Amour Adieu

Mournin' Glory Story
Harry Nilsson
Harry

Tags
WAMC Listening Party WAMC Listening Party
Lucas Willard
Lucas Willard is a news reporter and host at WAMC Northeast Public Radio, which he joined in 2011. He produces and hosts The Best of Our Knowledge and WAMC Listening Party.
See stories by Lucas Willard
Related Content
Load More