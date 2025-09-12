The Media Project - Rex, Judy, Barbara

(Airs 09/12/25 @ 3 p.m. & 09/14/25 @ 6 p.m.) The Media Project is an inside look at media coverage of current events with former Times Union Editor, current Upstate American, Substack columnist Rex Smith, Judy Patrick, former Editor of the Daily Gazette and former Vice President for Editorial Development for the New York Press Association, and Barbara Lombardo, former Editor of the Saratogian and current Adjunct Professor at the University at Albany. On this week’s Media Project, Rex, Judy and Barbara talk about the importance of the weather beat, a major collaboration between a non-profit news organization and The New York Times, coverage or non-coverage of crowd reaction at the U.S. Open, and much more.