© 2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Media Project
The Media Project

The Media Project - Rex, Judy, Barbara, Ira

By David Guistina
Published December 6, 2024 at 3:00 PM EST

(Airs 12/06/24 & 12/08/24 @ 6 p.m.) The Media Project is an inside look at media coverage of current events with former Times Union Editor, current Upstate American, Substack columnist Rex Smith, Judy Patrick, Barbara Lombardo, Adjunct Professor at the University at Albany and former Editor of the Saratogian, and Daily Freeman Publisher Emeritus Ira Fusfeld. On this week’s Media Project, Rex, Judy, Barbara, and Ira talk about open government and access to information, the continuing controversy over MSNBC’s Morning Joe, and coverage of President-Elect Trump’s nominees, and much more.

Tags
The Media Project Rex Smithjudy patrickira fusfeldMedia Project on WAMCDavid GuistinaFOILOpen GovernmentDonald Trump
David Guistina
David Guistina is the host of Capital Connection, Legislative Gazette, and Morning Edition and the producer of the Media Project on WAMC.
See stories by David Guistina