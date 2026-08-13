The Legislative Gazette - a growing program allows adults without college degrees to attend community college for free

(Airs 8/13/26 @ 3 p.m.) The Legislative Gazette is a weekly program about New York State Government and politics. On this week’s Gazette:We’ll take a look at a growing program that allows adults without college degrees to attend community college for free, Republican Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman tries to energize upstate voters as part of his campaign to oust Governor Hochul, and an invasive insect is threatening the survival of grape growers across the state.