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Legislative Gazette
The Legislative Gazette

The Legislative Gazette - a growing program allows adults without college degrees to attend community college for free

By David Guistina
Published August 13, 2026 at 3:00 PM EDT

(Airs 8/13/26 @ 3 p.m.) The Legislative Gazette is a weekly program about New York State Government and politics. On this week’s Gazette:We’ll take a look at a growing program that allows adults without college degrees to attend community college for free, Republican Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman tries to energize upstate voters as part of his campaign to oust Governor Hochul, and an invasive insect is threatening the survival of grape growers across the state.

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The Legislative Gazette Free tuitioncommunity collegebruce blakemanSiena pollspotted lanternflyDavid LombardoDavid GuistinaThe Legislative Gazette
David Guistina
David Guistina is the host of Capital Connection, Legislative Gazette, and Morning Edition and the producer of the Media Project on WAMC.
See stories by David Guistina