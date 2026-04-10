The Legislative Gazette - we’ll talk about what’s holding up the state budget

(Airs 04/10/26 @ 10 p.m.) The Legislative Gazette is a weekly program about New York State Government and politics. On this week’s Gazette: we’ll talk about what’s holding up the state budget, Brian Fessler from the New York State School Boards Association (NYSSBA) weighs in on the difficulty of meeting zero emission bus requirements, and we’ll talk about child abuse with the Executive Director and Child Advocacy Center Coordinator at the Poughkeepsie-based Center for the Prevention of Child Abuse.