© 2026
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Legislative Gazette
The Legislative Gazette

The Legislative Gazette - we’ll talk about what’s holding up the state budget

By David Guistina
Published April 10, 2026 at 10:00 PM EDT

(Airs 04/10/26 @ 10 p.m.) The Legislative Gazette is a weekly program about New York State Government and politics. On this week’s Gazette: we’ll talk about what’s holding up the state budget, Brian Fessler from the New York State School Boards Association (NYSSBA) weighs in on the difficulty of meeting zero emission bus requirements, and we’ll talk about child abuse with the Executive Director and Child Advocacy Center Coordinator at the Poughkeepsie-based Center for the Prevention of Child Abuse.

Tags
The Legislative Gazette Legislative GazetteNew York State Budgetsusan arbetterNYS School Boards Associationchild abuseZero Emission VehiclesCLCPAauto insuranceDavid Guistina
David Guistina
David Guistina is the host of Capital Connection, Legislative Gazette, and Morning Edition and the producer of the Media Project on WAMC.
See stories by David Guistina