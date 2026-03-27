The Legislative Gazette - Local activists are coming together to protect immigrants from Immigration and Customs Enforcement
(Airs 03/27/26 @ 10 p.m.) The Legislative Gazette is a weekly program about New York State Government and politics. On this week’s Gazette: A growing network of local activists is forming to protect immigrants from Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Senator Krueger is not happy with Governor Hochul’s attempt to delay implementation of the state’s climate law, and take a look at coming reductions to SNAP benefits.