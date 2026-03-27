© 2026
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Legislative Gazette
The Legislative Gazette

The Legislative Gazette - Local activists are coming together to protect immigrants from Immigration and Customs Enforcement

By David Guistina
Published March 27, 2026 at 10:00 PM EDT

(Airs 03/27/26 @ 10 p.m.) The Legislative Gazette is a weekly program about New York State Government and politics. On this week’s Gazette: A growing network of local activists is forming to protect immigrants from Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Senator Krueger is not happy with Governor Hochul’s attempt to delay implementation of the state’s climate law, and take a look at coming reductions to SNAP benefits.

Tags
The Legislative Gazette ICE RaidsState Senator Liz KruegerCLCPASNAP CutsDavid GuistinaThe Legislative Gazette
David Guistina
David Guistina is the host of Capital Connection, Legislative Gazette, and Morning Edition and the producer of the Media Project on WAMC.
See stories by David Guistina