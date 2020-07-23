Stranded Vermont Ski Workers Head Home To Peru

Jay Peak Ski Resort says the last of the remaining foreign ski workers who have been stranded at resort during the coronavirus pandemic are on their way home to Peru.

The resort has provided the seasonal workers food, free accommodations, trips to the store, health checks, hiking trips, and a canoe outing according to the resort’s director of rooms and community engagement.

She says the resort took the five college students to Boston on Wednesday and they flew to Miami and got on a plan to Lima on Thursday morning. She says a sixth had her visa extended.

According to the U.S. Ski Areas Association, U.S. ski areas employ about 7,500 J1 visa holders each year. Many had planned to fly home in March, but when the pandemic closed borders, some were stranded.

All contents © copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved