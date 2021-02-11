 Burlington Mayoral Candidates Participate In A Series Of Debates | WAMC
Related Program: 
Midday Magazine

Burlington Mayoral Candidates Participate In A Series Of Debates

By 41 minutes ago
  • Burlington City Hall
    Burlington City Hall (file)
    Pat Bradley/WAMC

On Town Meeting Day March 2nd, Burlington, Vermont voters will select who they want to lead the city for the next three years. The candidates for mayor have participated in a series of debates focused on policing, public safety, housing and downtown development.


Mayor Miro Weinberger is a Democrat seeking a fourth three-year term. Six candidates are challenging him including City Council President Progressive Max Tracy and Ward 7 Independent City Councilor Ali Dieng.

Town Meeting TV has been co-sponsoring a series of candidate forums with a focus on policing and public safety. Mayor Weinberger took aim at councilors who rejected his Public Safety Plan at their latest meeting.  “This is an issue where the differences between me and my two city councilor opponents could not be more stark. The council has created a crisis in public safety in this community by voting to eliminate 30% of the police officers without a plan, without any plan, putting us on a path towards major curtailments of public safety services in the months ahead.”

Tracy says Burlington’s Police Department must be fundamentally changed because the current system does not work for all residents.  “This will mean leaning into not stepping back from the efforts to take armed officer positions and transform those positions into unarmed community support roles that directly address specific community social needs.”

One caller’s question that focused on housing policy led to a disagreement between incumbent Weinberger and Progressive Tracy.  “I think the current mayor has focused on a more market driven supply only strategy. We need to implement rent stabilization policies that brings rents in alignment with peoples’ real incomes.”
Moderator:  “Let’s go on to Miro.”
Weinberger:  “This is one of the most important and defining issues in this race and a lot of what you just heard from Councilor Tracy is just flatly inaccurate. We have made great progress and the policies that Councilor Tracy just talked about, it would take us backwards not forward.”

In a later debate Independent Kevin McGrath said housing problems won’t be resolved unless there are structural changes within city government.  “And a good example of that is the planning and Community and Economic Development departments in Burlington. They are out of the realm of the citizens. They are controlled by special interests and so we need to get those two forces back into the community realm.”  

During a sequence in which candidates asked questions of one another Tracy asked Mayor Weinberger if he regretted his actions during the police department’s social media scandals. It resulted in an argument over current policing issues.  “When I am out campaigning right now Councilor Tracy what people are focused on with respect to the police is not this incident from quite a ways back now. They are focused on the current crisis in policing that you have created through your actions, through your, I think, terrible judgement to vote unlike any other city in the country to defund 30% of the department. Will you take responsibility for that mistake?”
Moderator:  “Max you want to rebut?”
Tracy:  “One of the big issues that remains as yet unresolved in response to these crises is the real need for community oversight, an independent oversight with disciplinary authority. That was something that you vetoed.”
Weinberger:  “The reason I had to veto the oversight board is because it would have made this crisis even worse.  Are you ready to act to fix the crisis you created or not?”
Tracy:  “I think we’re working through that. We’re going to continue to work on that.”  
Weinberger: “Councilor Tracy mayors need to act. Mayors need to be decisive.”

Independents Patrick White, Haik Bedrosian and Will Emmons are also running for Burlington mayor.

Audio is courtesy of Town Meeting TV.

 

Tags: 
Burlington Mayor
Town Meeting Day
Miro Weinberger
Max Tracy
Ali Dieng
patrick white
Haik Bedrosian
Will Emmons
Burlington Police

Related Content

Candidates For Burlington Mayor Debate Issues During Recent Forum

By Jan 26, 2021
The Black Lives Matter flag flies in front of Burlington City Hall
Pat Bradley/WAMC

Burlington, Vermont voters will choose a mayor on Town Meeting Day March 2nd. Several of the candidates gathered recently for another forum.

Burlington Mayoral Candidates Participate In Virtual Forum

By Jan 21, 2021
The Black Lives Matter flag flies in front of Burlington City Hall
Pat Bradley/WAMC

Burlington voters will elect a mayor on Town Meeting Day, March 2nd.  The incumbent Democrat and his challengers met recently for a virtual forum hosted by one of the city’s neighborhood planning assemblies.

Clavelle Endorses Weinberger

By Jan 14, 2021
Former Burlington Mayor Peter Clavelle (file)
Pat Bradley/WAMC

A former Progressive mayor of Burlington, Vermont is endorsing Democratic incumbent Miro Weinberger for re-election ahead of Town Meeting Day in March.

Burlington Races For Town Meeting Day Clarified As Parties Endorse Candidates

By Dec 8, 2020

The 2021 Burlington Town Meeting Day election is taking shape as Progressives and Democrats have now chosen their candidates for mayor and city council seats.

Last week the Burlington Progressive party held a virtual caucus to choose candidates in the March 2nd Town Meeting Day city races. On Saturday, they held another virtual meeting to launch the mayoral campaign and embrace what they perceive as a high level of support for their policies. 

Burlington Democrats Nominate Mayor Weinberger For Fourth Term

By Dec 7, 2020
Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger announces new policing initiatives
Pat Bradley/WAMC

Democrats in Vermont's largest city have nominated incumbent Mayor Miro Weinberger to serve another term.

On Sunday about 500 city Democrats participated in a virtual caucus in which they nominated Weinberger to run for what would be his fourth term in office.  Burlington party Vice Chair C.D. Mattison offered the formal nomination.  “Miro has dedicated himself to the people of Burlington and delivered building a financially strong and nimble city. A Burlington ready to respond to the pandemic.”