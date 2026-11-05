Gardening 11/5/26

It's the final gardening show of 2026! The team is back one more time to answer your questions. Ray Graf hosts.

Call 800-348-2551 at show time (2pm) and ask your question. Email: VoxPop@WAMC.org

Fred Breglia is the director of the Landis Arboretum, one of only three arboreta in eastern North America that have old-growth forests. It is home to trees and shrubs from around the world and beautiful perennial gardens. Fred recently published a book, Big Trees: A tour of the world's biggest trees.

Greg Ward owns and operates Ward's Nursery which serves the Berkshires with horticultural products, advice and customer service.

Dale-Ila Riggs is the owner/operator of The Berry Patch, a first generation diversified farm in Stephentown NY. She grows pesticide-free blueberries, strawberries, and raspberries as well as diversified vegetable crops and cut flowers.

Bob Graves is from Faddegon's Nursery. Founded in 1920, Faddegon's continues to offer nursery and landscaping products and services... in its original location.