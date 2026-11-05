© 2026
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Vox Pop

Gardening 11/5/26

Published November 5, 2026 at 1:42 PM EST
Vox Pop logo
WAMC

It's the final gardening show of 2026! The team is back one more time to answer your questions. Ray Graf hosts.

Call 800-348-2551 at show time (2pm) and ask your question. Email: VoxPop@WAMC.org

Fred Breglia is the director of the Landis Arboretum, one of only three arboreta in eastern North America that have old-growth forests. It is home to trees and shrubs from around the world and beautiful perennial gardens. Fred recently published a book, Big Trees: A tour of the world's biggest trees.

Greg Ward owns and operates Ward's Nursery which serves the Berkshires with horticultural products, advice and customer service.

Dale-Ila Riggs is the owner/operator of The Berry Patch, a first generation diversified farm in Stephentown NY. She grows pesticide-free blueberries, strawberries, and raspberries as well as diversified vegetable crops and cut flowers.

Bob Graves is from Faddegon's Nursery. Founded in 1920, Faddegon's continues to offer nursery and landscaping products and services... in its original location.

Tags
Vox Pop The Berry PatchWard’s NurseryLandis ArboretumFaddegon's Nursery
Related Content
  • Vox Pop logo
    Vox Pop
    Outdoors with Jeremy Hurst 10/20/26
    We welcome back Jeremy Hurst, the Game Management Section Head for the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation. Also joining us is Brendan Quirion, the NYDEC's Big Game Unit Leader. Ray Graf hosts.
  • Vox Pop logo
    Vox Pop
    Science Forum 10/15/26
    Do you have a science question? The experts are back to take your calls. Ray Graf hosts.
  • Vox Pop logo
    Vox Pop
    Aging with Dignity 10/14/26
    Joining us is Greg Olsen, Director of the New York State Office for the Aging. We'll talk about issues affecting older adults, including social isolation and resources available to help people address them.