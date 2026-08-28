Food Friday 8/28/26: Bread with Grayling Bauer and Aaron Quint

We talk bread with a couple of our region's leading breadheads, Grayling Bauer and Aaron Quint. Ray Graf hosts.

Call in and join the conversation at 2pm. 800-348-2551. Email: VoxPop@WAMC.org.

Grayling and Emma Bauer run Sparrowbush Bakery, a wholesale wood-fired bakery making naturally leavened bread with fresh stoneground flour. Based in Livingston, NY, the bakery supplies 1500 loaves per week to stores and restaurants. On Saturdays, their breads, pastries and pantry goods can be found at the Hudson Farmers Market where they are honored to be an integral part of the local food community.

Aaron Quint is the chef and owner of Kingston Bread and Bar in Kingston, NY. He spent 20 years in the tech industry before leaving to follow his passion for baking in 2017. What started as a weekly pop-up at Rough Draft Bar and Books turned into a brick and mortar bakery and restaurant in early 2020. It's now expanded to two locations where they serve organic Sourdough bread, bagels, pastries creative sandwiches, coffee, beer and more in Midtown Kingston.