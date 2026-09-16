Stamp and Coin Collecting with Bob Scott and David Tripp 9/16/26

What's new in the stamp and coin collecting world? Your host obviously has no clue. Bob Scott and David Tripp have the skinny. They'll join us to take your calls. Ray Graf hosts.

Give us a call at 2pm. 800-348-2551. Email: VoxPop@WAMC.org

David Tripp is the former director of Sotheby's Coin, Tapestry, and Musical Instrument Departments. He's the author of "Illegal Tender: Gold, Greed, and the Mystery of the Lost 1933 Double Eagle."

Bob Scott was a curator to a private collection, senior technical specialist at Christie's, and head of the stamp departments at Sotheby's and Bonhams. He is currently a private consultant.

David and Bob can be reached directly at coinandstampguys@berk.com.