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Vox Pop

Science Forum 8/27/26

Published August 27, 2026 at 1:42 PM EDT
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WAMC

The scientists are back to answer your questions. Ray Graf hosts.

To join the conversation, give us a call at 1-800-348-2551. Email: VoxPop@wamc.org

Joining us today:

  • Ed Stander - professor of geology, astronomy, and environmental sciences at SUNY Cobleskill.
  • Jim Pickett - retired organic chemist who worked at GE Global Research, specializing in the stability of plastics.
  • Roger Gibboni - electrical engineer who designed high tech communications and radar gear for the DOA, NASA and now owns Rogers High Fidelity in North Adams, MA.
  • Barbara Brabetz - professor of biology and chemistry at SUNY Cobleskill for over 20 years
Tags
Vox Pop biologychemistrygeologyphysicsastronomy
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