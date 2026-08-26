Copyright Forum 8/26/26

In these days of AI, intellectual property is becoming more difficult to protect. Our panel of experts is back to help protect yours. Bill Westwood, Polly Law and Paul Rapp join us to take your calls. Ray Graf hosts.

800-348-2551 is the number to call. Email: VoxPop@WAMC.org.

Paul Rapp is an intellectual property lawyer and writer. he represents musicians, writers, fine artists and businesses involved in the creative economy.

Bill Westwood is one of the country's leading medical illustrators, and a professional member and past-president of the association of medical illustrators.

Polly Law is a past president of the Graphic Artists Guild, an organization focused on the rights of artists. She is a designer, illustrator, and artist whose works are in numerous private collections and is represented by galleries in Rhinebeck, New York along with Provincetown, and Nantucket, Massachusetts.