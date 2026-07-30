Science Forum 7/30/26

The scientists are back to answer your questions. Ray Graf hosts.

To join the conversation, give us a call at 1-800-348-2551. Email: VoxPop@wamc.org

Joining us today:

Ed Stander - professor of geology, astronomy, and environmental sciences at SUNY Cobleskill.

professor of geology, astronomy, and environmental sciences at SUNY Cobleskill. Jim Pickett - retired organic chemist who worked at GE Global Research, specializing in the stability of plastics.

retired organic chemist who worked at GE Global Research, specializing in the stability of plastics. Roger Gibboni - electrical engineer who designed high tech communications and radar gear for the DOA, NASA and now owns Rogers High Fidelity in North Adams, MA.

To join the conversation, give us a call at 1-800-348-2551 or you can e-mail us at VoxPop@wamc.org