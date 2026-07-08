Esoterica America with Glenn Kreisberg 7/8/26

We welcome back Glenn Kreisberg, an author, radio engineer and NYS DEC outdoor guide who researches archaeo-astronomy and landscape archaeology in the Hudson Valley and Catskill Mountains of New York. Glenn is the author of "Spirits in Stone, The Secrets of Megalithic America." His soon to be released second book is Esoterica America. Ray Graf hosts.

Courtesy of Glenn Kreisberg

The number to call at show time is 1-800-348-2551. Email: VoxPop@WAMC.org.

What are the esoteric origins of America and how are they reflected locally and in the founding of our nation?

With the premise that “all history is local”, Glenn's new book looks at how early immigration into the colonies and Ulster County brought with it the contributions from Freemasonry and a system of Fraternal Lodges that exist to this day.

Who were the communities that established these lodges, and what were the esoteric principles, practices, traditions and secrets they followed and protected. What might we learn from this knowledge in our modern era?