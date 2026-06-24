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Vox Pop

Pets and Vets 6/24/26

Published June 24, 2026 at 1:42 PM EDT
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WAMC

Dr. Carrie O'Loughlin and Dr. Kris Dallas join us to answer your pet health care questions. Ray Graf hosts.

Call at show time (2pm) with your question. 800-348-2551. Email: VoxPop@WAMC.org

Dr. Kristina Dallas is a holistic veterinarian who uses a variety of modalities to optimize your pets' health, no matter their life stages. Ancient Arts Veterinary strives to provide individualized holistic care for small and large animal companions.

Now retired from regular practice at Delmar Animal Hospital, Dr. Carrie O'Loughlin is a graduate of Cornell University College of Veterinary Medicine.

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Vox Pop Pets & Vetsveterinary medicineDr. Kris DallasCarrie O'Laughlin
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