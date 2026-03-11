© 2026
Vox Pop

Writers Forum 3/11/26

Published March 11, 2026 at 1:42 PM EDT
WAMC

We explore the process of creative writing and publishing with Barbara Chepaitis and JPV Oliver. Ray Graf hosts.

Call at 2pm to join the conversation. 800-348-2551. Email: VoxPop@WAMC.org

Barbara Chepaitis is an author, educator and entertainer. With 12 published novels under her belt, including a recent work, The Aquarius Project, Barbara is always up to something new.

Albany native and Saratoga Springs resident John Oliver writes under the pen name JPV Oliver, Gent. His book, I Know This Looks Bad, features 365 vignettes from his life...many of which might actually be true.

