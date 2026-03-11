Writers Forum 3/11/26

We explore the process of creative writing and publishing with Barbara Chepaitis and JPV Oliver. Ray Graf hosts.

Barbara Chepaitis is an author, educator and entertainer. With 12 published novels under her belt, including a recent work, The Aquarius Project, Barbara is always up to something new.

Albany native and Saratoga Springs resident John Oliver writes under the pen name JPV Oliver, Gent. His book, I Know This Looks Bad, features 365 vignettes from his life...many of which might actually be true.

