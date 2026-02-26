Science Forum 2/26/26
You have questions, we have answers. The scientists are back to unlock the mysteries of the material world. Ray Graf hosts.
To join the conversation, give us a call at 1-800-348-2551. Email: VoxPop@wamc.org
Joining us today:
- Ed Stander - professor of geology, astronomy, and environmental sciences at SUNY Cobleskill.
- Jim Pickett - retired organic chemist who worked at GE Global Research, specializing in the stability of plastics.
- Barbara Brabetz - professor of biology and chemistry at SUNY Cobleskill for over 20 years
To join the conversation, give us a call at 1-800-348-2551 or you can e-mail us at VoxPop@wamc.org