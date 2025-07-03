Science Forum 7/3/25
The scientists are back to answer your questions! Ray Graf hosts.
800-348-2551 is the number to call at show time, 2pm. Email: VoxPop@WAMC.org
Joining us today:
- Ed Stander - professor of geology, astronomy, and environmental sciences at SUNY Cobleskill.
- Jim Pickett - retired organic chemist who worked at GE Global Research, specializing in the stability of plastics.
- Roger Gibboni - electrical engineer who designed high tech communications and radar gear for the DOA, NASA and now owns Rogers High Fidelity in North Adams, MA.